[Reporter's Notebook] Election's for future, but here we discuss past

South Koreans to this day have directly elected seven presidents to lead the country and are on course to vote for the eighth leader next month.
Since the direct election came to system in 1987, candidates in each race announced promises and visions to voters, and every president carried slogans and signature policy aims to draw support in campaign events. However vain they may be, these promises have carried considerable weight in swaying voters.
It would not be unreasonable to expect the pledges to take center stage in debates among candidates and discussions among voters. After all, elections concern the future and how we will prepare to meet it.
Yet that certainly is not the case in 2022, with the past being the main theme. Four major candidates have so far announced vows after vows over the course of several months, and numerous press conferences and rallies were held to highlight the announcements.
But anything but these visions gained widespread interest among voters, and that's what drives the public sentiment today. Officials from each camp seem to have concentrated much effort on the gossips, scandals, allegations and misdemeanors of the past.
What happened yesterday, last month, last year or years back have been the main topic of most of the rhetoric from each camp, mainly filled with denunciations and mockery of other candidates, their spouses and supporters.
Televised debates, intended as a window into each candidate's political, socioeconomic and diplomatic visions, turned to a war of words where candidates use much of the time given to them to denounce one another on scandals and controversies.
Politicians in opposing camps have even engaged in online battles over something as nonsensical as whether dogs express support for a particular candidate. It became a constant back and forth between candidates and their aides of demanding apologies and answers to newly uncovered evidence.
The conversation was reduced to who to pick based on who is not as bad as others or who has a cleaner track record than others, when the dialogue should be opened for voters to learn the implications of each political road map and what it could mean for themselves and those they care about.
Granted, many voters are already aware that pledges and promises made during the campaign don’t mean so much after the winner is announced.
Records show that past presidents weren’t even close to fulfilling large parts of their manifestos during their terms. Grand visions shrank in size, and circumstantial changes meant having to go back to the drawing board even before the topic was brought to the table for discussion.
Most candidates vowed to boost the country’s sagging birthrate, improve welfare, tackle the growing socioeconomic polarity and bring gender equality. A brief look at where South Korea is today already makes it clear these promises fell apart.
South Korea has one of the lowest birthrates in the world as people struggle financially and food becomes increasingly expensive.
Hatred has burgeoned between people of different socioeconomic backgrounds, and so has the animosity between men and women over benefits and privileges, so much so that the word feminism itself has become a hot-button topic among South Koreans.
And accordingly, when the time comes to pick the next in line, many voters were left largely unsatisfied with the president in power, however large his or her visions might have been. That's why the after years of past presidents have mostly been bogged with investigations, trials and even suicide.
Yet voters are still entitled to know what policies from what candidates they can get behind in promoting better lives for themselves.
Whether it be universal income, a happiness-centered economy, rigorous investment in scientific endeavors or discrimination-free society, these visions must be embedded deep in the minds of voters before they head to the polls. The choice is up to them, but they must be informed beforehand.
They must be provided with time and resources to make sure they fully understand the visions and promises laid before them. The energy campaign officials use to denounce and mock others could instead be used to further explain the key views of candidates.
Perhaps it's too late now. With just 15 days left until the voting day, most voters have already made up their minds who to pick on March 9, and it might be reasonable to hope for the better in the next election.
Yet it is better late than never to stop the mudslinging and promote policy-centered debates and campaign rallies. The election is a nationwide festival, and that festival has to be decorated with visions and pledges as opposed to accusations and insults.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)