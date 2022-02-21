In their 10th year, BTOB is ready to ‘be together’ with fans by making memories to cherish

Boy band BTOB speaks during an online press conference Monday. (Cube Entertainment)



After a four-year hiatus, boy band BTOB is ready to greet fans as the spring season nears and the flowers bloom. Now that all six bandmates have finished their mandatory military service, they‘ve returned with their 3rd full-length album, “Be Together,” released Monday evening.



In an online press conference on Monday, Eun-kwang described the album as an album that spells out what it means to be “together” and defines “togetherness.”



“BTOB is a group that wants to remain next to fans and music listeners with our tunes and songs. And as the title of the album suggests, it‘s like being together with them,” the leader said.



This is the first time the bandmates had reunited for the first time since 2018, when they last dropped an album as a six-piece band with “Hour Moment.”



Min-hyuk said the album reflects on the 10-year timeline BTOB has shared with fans. He went on to say that it’s about revisiting the moments and memories he had cherished with fans for the past decade, and added that he wants to walk toward the same path with fans eternally. The rapper also expressed hopes that fans and music listeners would resonate with him through what he wants to convey.



As a self-made idol in the music scene, producer Hyun-sik listed himself as a lyricist and composer. Not only did the vocalist pen the title track “The Song,” but he also wrote seven different sidetracks: “Intro,” “Be Together,” “My Way,” “Interlude: Re,” “Lonely,” “Dance With Me” and “Outro: Encore.”



Hyun-sik described the titular as a “tuneful song that melds the different voices of BTOB.” He added that the song connects the emotions of their past ballad songs like “Missing You,” “Only One For Me“ and ”Beautiful Pain.“



Talking about the titular song, Hyun-sik said the word ”song“ first popped into his mind when he thought of BTOB. ”I thought of writing the lyrics by starting with the term song, and since what we are most confident about is singing, I decided to go with ‘The Song’ as the title to express that we are keep on going to sing.“



Of the tracks he composed, Hyun-sik said “Lonely” is a song that holds a special place in his heart. ”It‘s a song that I wrote ages ago, but I came with the words to song when I was in the military. I was really lonely back then, so I had to meld in the emotions I felt at that time,“ he added.







