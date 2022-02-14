[News Focus] No, animals were harmed in the making of this episode

The poster of “The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won.” (KBS)

State-run broadcasting company KBS announced last week it is adopting guidelines for animals in productions, responding to a prolonged dispute and ensuing public outrage over a horse’s death after filming of historical drama “The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won.”



Last month, it was revealed that the production team of “Lee Bang-won” had forcibly tripped over a horse while shooting, causing the stuntman’s injury and the horse’s death a week afterwards. It was later revealed that there was a complete lack of guidelines to ensure animal safety in the country’s film and media industry.



While belated, it is the industry’s first such move. The KBS guidelines state that a production team should use computerized graphics as much as possible in scenes that are potentially dangerous to animals’ physical or psychological health. It also bans intentionally injuring or killing animals, as well as eating them live. It instructs producers to designate animal protection supervisors and hire veterinarians during production.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is currently working on creating pan-media guidelines on the aforementioned issue. Each broadcaster and production studio will be required to apply these guidelines to their existing production guidelines. The guidelines will specify that animals must not be regarded as mere props, and include recommendations for measures like CG substitutes, safety equipment, and sufficient rest and food for animals. It will also recommend the mandatory presence of animal experts during shooting.



The ministry also plans to revise the existing Animal Protection Act to address animal filming in particular.



Local animal rights groups hold a protest against the production team of “The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” in front of the KBS headquarters in Seoul on Jan.21, concerning a horse‘s death that occured during filming. (Yonhap)