Yoon’s corruption probe pledge engulfs political arena

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in expressed strong resentment Thursday against the main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, and demanded an apology for Yoon’s pledge to conduct a probe into Moon’s government for corruption and irregularities if Yoon is elected president.



“I am deeply resentful of (Yoon’s remarks) accusing this government as subject to corruption investigations without any evidence. I demand his apology,” Moon was quoted as saying by Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication.



“Does (Yoon) mean that he had ignored the irregularities of this government when he was serving as the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and prosecutor general? Or does he mean that he is going to make up corruption that does not exist? He should give an answer.”



Moon’s remarks on Thursday is the second denouncement to come from Cheong Wa Dae against Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party, after the candidate’s interview with a local daily newspaper was released on Wednesday.



In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Yoon vowed to carry out a probe into the Moon administration, in response to a question about whether he would “root out accumulated corruptions and irregularities” of the predecessor if he wins the upcoming March presidential election.



“Of course there should be (an investigation). The investigations would be conducted according to the (prosecutorial) system,” Yoon said.



Yoon formerly served as prosecutor general under the Moon administration. He had been the lead prosecutor investigating the corruption scandal involving ousted former president Park Geun-hye.



Under the Moon administration, Yoon was promoted to prosecutor general and had spearheaded probes into Moon’s predecessors, including Park and Lee Myung-bak, as part of the government’s campaign to “eradicate wrongdoings of the past.”



However, Yoon became at odds with the liberal government when he launched an investigation into Cho Kuk, one of Moon’s closest aides, and is now the presidential hopeful of the conservative opposition People Power Party.



In the interview, Yoon also refuted the concern that his vow may be taken as a warning of political vendetta. In response, Yoon asked, “Was I carrying out a political reprisal (against Moon’s predecessors) for the Moon administration under the president’s order?”



“(The investigations) conducted at the start of (Moon’s) government were in accordance with constitutional principles, but probes into their corruptions and wrongdoings are political revenge? I don’t think so,” Yoon added.





Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party speaks to reporters after an electioneering event in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)