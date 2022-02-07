Facing omicron wave, schools shift to ‘normalcy’

Students attend an elementary school in Seoul, Monday. The Ministry of Education announced new measures for schools set for the new semester in March, including new testing protocols and four-stage standards for shifting to online classes. (Yonhap)



Schools in Korea are to move into “normalcy” attendance measures for the new semester set to begin in March, the Education Ministry said Monday, announcing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.



The ministry announced a new four-stage plan regarding school attendance which sets standards, yet allows schools to flexibly respond to virus situations.



“We are preparing for the new semester as if we are the parents of students,” Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said during a press briefing held at the government complex in central Seoul, Monday. “It is difficult to say that schools will return to normalcy by March. It, however, is important for students to fully return to schools to recover the losses in the past two years.”



“The Education Ministry will transition to a response system that lowers the risk of school transmissions, newly introducing rapid antigen testing and rapid PCR testing, providing the needed supplies for the infectious disease control, while allowing schools to respond to virus situations flexibly on the scene,” Yoo said.



Over the past two years, students and parents have complained about schools having to flip-flop between online and offline classes.



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae speaks during a press briefing held at the government complex in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)