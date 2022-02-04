Samsung Electronics may face first labor strike over collapsed wage talks

A promotional image of Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 (left) and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics could see its first labor strike in the tech giant’s five decades of history after wage talks with labor unions fell apart.



Despite months of back-and-forth deliberation, representatives of the unionized workers filed for an arbitration to Korea’s National Labor Relations Commission, a government agency under the Labor Ministry, on Friday at 3 p.m.



The move pushes Samsung and its four labor unions to reach a wage agreement within 10 days, which could lead to a strike and pause in Samsung’s businesses that range from semiconductor chips to electronic gadgets and home appliances. The negotiation can be extended by up to 10 extra days upon mutual consent.



“Although (the union) has been through the 15 rounds of talks (with Samsung), the management had unilaterally delayed the progress in negotiation in a deceitful manner,” one of the unions, National Samsung Electronics Labor Union, said in a statement.



“We have come to file an arbitration with the NLRC based on our observation that our talks will no longer proceed. Our future direction will depend on the willingness of Samsung to negotiate.”



An official of NSEU, a 4,500-strong union under the umbrella of the Federation of Korean Metalworkers’ Trade Unions, added that it would put forward its renewed demands public next week.





Representatives of the unionized workers apply for an arbitration to Korea’s National Labor Relations Commission in Sejong City on Friday. (Yonhap)