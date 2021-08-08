 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung Electronics union, management to sign first collective agreement

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Aug 8, 2021 - 18:27       Updated : Aug 8, 2021 - 18:27
Samsung Electronics’ building in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics’ building in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul (Yonhap)

Labor and management at Samsung Electronics are to sign a collective agreement Thursday, the first in the company’s history. The IT firm officially abandoned its controversial “no union” policy in 2019.

According to the two sides, representatives of management and labor agreed on a 95-clause pact dealing with compensation for occupational injuries, human resources management and the protection of union activities.

A signing event will take place Thursday, with the location yet to be determined.

This comes after nearly 30 rounds of talks held over the past nine months between the management and representatives of the company’s four unions. The four, which vary in member composition and affiliation with umbrella groups, formed a joint negotiating body in November to increase their bargaining power.

Sunday’s announcement came after members of the four unions voted to ratify a tentative deal reached late last month. The largest of the four, affiliated with the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, saw 96 percent of its members support the deal.

Union members said based on the collective agreement, they plan to push for wage negotiations with the management sometime this year.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114