[Breaking] Samsung outpaces Intel in chip sales

Samsung Electronics saw revenue of 94.16 trillion won ($78.36 billion) in its semiconductor chip business alone for 2021, up 29 percent from the previous year, its earnings call showed Thursday, beating its chipmaking rival Intel‘s full-year $74.7 billion in revenue, released a day prior.
Samsung Electronics on Thursday also vowed to navigate uncertainties in its business ranging from chips to mobile devices and home appliances, as it enjoyed a record year overall buoyed by the robust chip making operations.
According to a filing with the Financial Supervisory Service, Samsung logged an all-time high yearly revenue of 279.6 trillion won, up 18 percent from the previous year. The figure was also slightly higher than that of its earnings guidance earlier in January, at 279 trillion won.
The Suwon, Gyeonggi Province-based tech giant recorded 51.6 trillion won operating profit, up 43.5 percent year-on-year. It was the third-highest figure in Samsung‘s history and the highest in four years. Its net profit soared 51.1 percent to 39.9 trillion won.
In particular, Samsung’s semiconductor business under the Device Solutions division, which oversees memory chips, non-memory chips and contract manufacturing operations, showed the sharpest increase in earnings among its business.
Memory chips alone earned 72.6 trillion won in revenue and operating profits of chip operations rose 55.2 percent to 29.2 trillion won, indicating that nearly 60 percent of the company‘s income came from chip business.
Samsung noted in its earnings release that, in the year to come, it would center its portfolio on “high-value solutions” by expanding extreme ultraviolet capabilities and interfaces such as DDR5 and LPDDR5 for memory chips, and by mass-producing chips through its first-generation gate-all-around process for its foundry business.
Samsung also said its strengthened memory chip demand for servers and mobile demand will help the company navigate supply issues.
As for other businesses, Samsung pinned hopes on continued demand for smartphones, wearable devices and premium TVs amid persistent risks related to COVID-19 and other supply chain issues.
By Son Ji-hyoung
