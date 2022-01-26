 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Kill This Love' becomes second BLACKPINK video to top 1.5 billion YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 09:46

This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates the music video for BLACKPINK's 2019 hit song
This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates the music video for BLACKPINK's 2019 hit song "Kill This Love" surpassing 1.5 billion YouTube views. (YG Entertainment)
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" has exceeded 1.5 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said Wednesday.

The video hit the milestone at about 6 p.m. the previous day, becoming the second video from the group to do so after the 2018 hit song "Ddu-du Ddu-du," according to YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK is now the only K-pop group with more than one music video that has over 1.5 billion views.

"Kill This Love" reached No. 41 of the Billboard 100 main singles chart immediately after its release in April 2019, setting a record as the highest-charting song by a K-pop girl group. (Yonhap)

