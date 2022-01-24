Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Monday reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,942.



Of the new cases, 15 are from the Army, four from the Marine Corps, four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one from the Navy.



Currently, 384 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,098 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)