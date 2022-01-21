 Back To Top
Business

Kia EV6 wins Car of Year, Electric SUV of Year in UK

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 21, 2022 - 13:37       Updated : Jan 21, 2022 - 13:49
Kia EV6 (Kia Motors)
Kia EV6 (Kia Motors)
Kia said Friday that its electric SUV model EV6 has been recognized as Car of the Year and Electric SUV of the Year by the UK automotive What Car?’s Car of the Year Awards, Friday.

“The EV6 combines a huge real-world range with the ability to charge at speeds that no rival can keep up with, addressing two of the biggest concerns that people still have about electric cars. Kia has been able to take advantage of the compact size of electric motors and produce a car that’s hugely spacious and practical,” said What Car? magazine editor Steve Huntingford.

Launched in 1978, the What Car? Awards pick the best model of the year based on segment. 

Kia has been recognized five times since 2018, in categories of City Car of the Year, Car of the Year, Value Car of the Year and more for its Niro, Sorento and Picanto -- the European version of Korea’s Morning. 

Kia also received Car of the Year in 2019. 

“It’s a great honor for Kia to win Car of the Year at this year’s What Car? Awards, and show the world once again how our strategic commitment to electrifying the Kia product range is truly paying off,” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung.

“Our plan to electrify our range is gaining momentum and includes 11 new BEV (battery electric vehicle) models by 2026 as part of our Plan S strategy, where, in time, electric vehicles will make up the majority of our global sales.”

Kia’s flagship electric crossover SUV EV6 includes 800-volt ultrafast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. On a single charge, up to 528 kilometers of driving range is possible.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
