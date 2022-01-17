NK train enters China for the first time since pandemic

A North Korean cargo train crossed into China on Monday, following another train’s trip back to the North in the first such crossing since the border closure due to the pandemic in early 2020, raising speculations that the two countries may be readying to fully resume land trade soon.
The empty second train crossed the Yalu River railway bridge and pulled into the Chinese border city Dandong earlier in the day, according to Yonhap News Agency. Shortly before the arrival, the first train, which arrived in Dandong on Sunday, returned home to the North’s Sinuiju at around 7 a.m.
It was still unclear whether the first train was empty when it arrived in China, but its return trip was likely loaded with daily necessities, medical supplies and other emergency relief items, according to sources.
The latest crossings of North Korean trains into China marked the first time in nearly two years that the reclusive regime has formally opened its land border with its neighbor, after it imposed a strict border lockdown since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Pyongyang, which claims to have zero COVID-19 cases, was one of the first countries to cut off land traffic to and from China and strictly limited the movement of people and goods, dealing a blow to an economy that was already fragile from the fallout from international sanctions.
Since last year, there have been signs that the North is scrambling to resume trade with China, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the country’s trade. Pyongyang adopted a new law that requires all imported goods to be disinfected and also built a disinfection facility for import cargo in its border city Sinuiju.
Sources say the North will likely continue shipping emergency materials from China via rail routes, but it is too early to say whether the two countries will resume trade in a full-fledged manner, which has been suspended since the start of the pandemic.
The South Korean government said it is closely monitoring signs of the North reopening its border.
“Through the latest train operation, we need to watch more on whether the railway operation between the North and China will continue, and whether it will lead to the North’s easing of border lockdown and resumption of trade and people-to-people exchanges,” Lee Jong-joo, the Unification Ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing on Monday. “The government will closely watch related situations, including the frequency of the North Korea-China train operation, the volume of the operation and quarantine steps, and then comprehensively decide on what kind of effect the train operation will have on the North’s quarantine measures, North-China trade, and inter-Korean relations.”
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)