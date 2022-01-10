 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] S. Korea‘s e-commerce imports hit new high amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jan 11, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Jan 11, 2022 - 10:00

South Korea’s imports via e-commerce reached a new all-time high in 2021 as more people purchased foreign goods online, government data showed.

The country’s e-commerce imports stood at $4.15 billion in the first 11 months of last year, up 25.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The amount for the 11-month period surpasses the full-year figure for 2020.

The number of e-commerce transactions came to 79 million during the period, up 40.6 percent from the previous year.

Health products topped the list of their purchases with 19.4 percent, followed by clothing with 17.7 percent, electronics goods and computers with 10.4 percent and footwear with 7.3 percent. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
