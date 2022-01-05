[CES 2022] Samsung brings sustainable innovation to fore at CES

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee delivers a keynote speech of CES 2022 at Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas held Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Han Jong-hee said at the world’s largest tech show CES 2022 that the company’s new sustainable technologies would become part of the consumer experience.



The green technologies would help Samsung‘s product lifecycle minimize the impact on climate change and encourage its consumers to reduce their carbon footprints, Han said during the keynote speech Tuesday. The green technologies suggested by Samsung range from the use of recycled materials for the production and packaging of electronics products, to services to monitor the use of electricity in smart devices. Solar-powered remote controls are also included in its green strategy.



“Each year at CES, we show you how advanced technologies like AI, IoT, robotics and 5G will open up new possibilities for millions around the world,” Han said in the address, under the tagline “Together for Tomorrow.”



“Of course, this CES is different. over the past two years, our expectations of technology have changed. We have found greater value in togetherness, being closer with friends, family and society. We want not only gorgeous products and connected experiences but also a better, healthier planet.”



Han, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur who started his career at Samsung Electronics in 1988, said Samsung’s leadership in technological innovation would be aligned with sustainable innovation to unlock new value in people’s lives and foster a sense of community.



By 2025, Samsung seeks to expand the use of recycled materials to all of mobile devices and home appliances, in line with its inclusion of recycled material so far in Bespoke refrigerators, wireless Galaxy earbuds and TVs with quantum light-emitting diode panels.



Also in three years, Samsung plans to make all of its TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power. As for packaging, Samsung will incorporate recycled materials into styrofoam, box holders and plastic bags, as all of its TV boxes have already included recycled materials.



This is in addition to Samsung’s effort to reduce nearly 700,000 tons of carbon emissions by manufacturing Carbon Trust-certified memory chips. Moreover, its enhanced SolarCell Remote, a battery-free remote control for TVs, will recharge itself using light and signals from Wi-Fi routers and similar devices. Samsung hopes to eliminate 200 million batteries a year from landfills with the new remote controls.



Han also unveiled Samsung‘s collaboration with outdoor clothing maker Patagonia to enable Samsung’s washing machines to keep microplastics from entering waterways through laundry cycles.



“Each day, you recycle, use less energy and choose eco-conscious products. This inspires us to do more,” he said.



“So now sustainability can be part of your product experience, enabling you to live a more sustainable life. It‘s what is called ‘Everyday Sustainability.’”





