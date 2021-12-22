Samsung takes ‘personalization of technology’ as key CES theme

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee said Thursday that the global tech giant will unveil innovative technologies centered on customization, seamlessness and sustainability at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.
In his editorial posted on Samsung Newsroom, the head of Samsung Electronics’ device experience division underscored that the “one-size-fits-all” strategy can no longer apply in the consumer electronics market as users are seeking more personalized, customized experience in the safety of their homes amid the prolonged pandemic.
“At Samsung, we believe your devices should reflect your lifestyle, your passions and your personal tastes, from the smartphones in your hand to your appliances and screens,” the Han said.
The CEO teased technologies to soon to be unveiled at CES 2022. The Samsung executive said that visitors will see “products that give you the freedom to watch TV from anywhere and turn any space into a landscape or a piece of art.” The official didn’t forget to mention gaming users, saying that the gaming experience will become even simpler, more immersive and hassle-free.
“Because everyone has their own unique personal taste and lifestyle, we want to empower you to customize your devices based on what matters to you most. A new, customizable future of personal technologies is here, and I am excited to show you how it comes to life across our home appliances, mobile devices and screens everywhere,” the CEO said.
The executive also hinted that Samsung Electronics worked with “partners” to offer a glimpse into an enhanced seamless, connected experience that is both secure and open at the world’s biggest tech show.
“We will also introduce a new solution that helps you better integrate all your smart home devices,” Han said.
As for sustainability, the official said Samsung Electronics will share new ways it is working with partners for “unique sustainability solutions,” but didn‘t provide more details.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
