Samsung unveils Neo QLED with Quantum Mini LED tech

Samsung President Han Jong-hee presents the company‘s new vision during a virtual event on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including the Neo QLED featuring its Quantum Mini LED technology during a virtual presentation ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show next week.



The Neo QLED, a step up from the current QLED models, uses a new light source called Quantum Mini LED that is much tinier than current LED.



The Quantum Mini LED is designed to be one-fortieth the height of a conventional LED. The number of LEDs used in a liquid crystal display TV is a lot more, although Samsung didn’t reveal how many LEDs it has packed.



Instead, Samsung highlights that it has applied what it calls Quantum Matrix technology that enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming and allowing viewers to enjoy content as it meant to be seen.



The matrix technology increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4,096 steps, which helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience, Samsung explained.



The company also introduced its Neo Quantum processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities.



By using up to 16 different neural network models, the Neo Quantum processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.



Neo QLED will be globally released in 4K and 8K models starting in the first quarter.





(Samsung Electronics)