 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Indonesia's coal exports ban to have limited impact on S. Korea: industry ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2022 - 10:16       Updated : Jan 3, 2022 - 10:16

South Korea's power generation (Yonhap)
South Korea's power generation (Yonhap)
Indonesia's recent ban on coal exports is expected to have a limited impact on South Korea, the industry ministry said Monday, but the Seoul government set up a task force to closely manage the situation as a precaution.

Last week, Indonesia announced it has banned exports of coal in January, citing concerns over widespread blackouts due to low supplies at its domestic power plants.

Jakarta is one of the world's major exporters of thermal coal, and around 20 percent of South Korea's coal imports came from the Southeast Asian country last year.

"Despite a limited short-term impact, swift and thorough countermeasures are necessary as energy demand is high in winter," Vice Industry Minister Park Ki-young said in a meeting with officials from the country's embassy in Indonesia and state-run energy companies.

The meeting is meant to assess the situation and discuss measures to prevent any possible fallout, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, the officials said the restriction is expected to partly delay the shipment, but around 55 percent of the coal to be imported this month will arrive in South Korea as planned, according to the ministry.

South Korea also has enough stockpile and the imports from Australia and other nations are continuing without a hitch, so Indonesia's move will not have a serious impact, the ministry added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114