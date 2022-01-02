 Back To Top
National

COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 2, 2022 - 10:55       Updated : Jan 2, 2022 - 10:55
Mobile phones are installed at a restaurant in Seoul to check visitors' COVID-19 vaccine pass through a quick-response code service, on Dec. 13. (Yonhap)

Proof of vaccination required for access to multiuse facilities will be valid only for six months after the primary series or booster doses starting Monday, health authorities said as they seek to stem the latest upsurge in virus cases.

Under the tightened measure, those who completed the primary series on July 6 last year or before will not be allowed to use those facilities starting Monday if they are not administered with a booster shot, officials said.

The so-called vaccine pass is required for people to enter restaurants, cafes, theaters, cram schools and other indoor multipurpose facilities. The measure will be applied to department stores and large discount store chains Jan. 10.  

Unvaccinated people should present negative COVID-19 test results that were issued within 48 hours in a bid to use such facilities. The government plans to adopt the pass system for youths in March after a one-month grace period.

The vaccine pass rules will be implemented with a seven-day grace period. The government plans to impose a fine or take administrative actions against violators starting Jan. 10.

The move comes as South Korea is struggling to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases and the fast spread of the omicron variant.

The country added 3,833 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, raising the total caseload to 639,083. It reported 93 more omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 1,207. (Yonhap)
