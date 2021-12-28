 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

S. Korea to double electric, hydrogen cars in 2022 in net zero emission drive

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 28, 2021 - 16:06       Updated : Dec 28, 2021 - 16:06

Electric vehicles plug in at a charging station (Hyundai Motor Group)
Electric vehicles plug in at a charging station (Hyundai Motor Group)
South Korea plans to double the number of electric and hydrogen vehicles on its roads next year as part of efforts to achieve its goal of net zero carbon emission by 2050.

The government will seek to bring up the number of electric and hydrogen cars in use to about 500,000 in 2022, from the current level of about 248,000 units, the environment and four other ministries said in their joint announcement of policy plans for next year.

Under the plans, the numbers of electric cars will rise by 200,000 units and hydrogen vehicles by 35,000 units, respectively.

The government will also expand battery chargers installed across the nation for electric and hydrogen vehicles to 160,000 units and 310 units next year.

South Korea has declared its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030 to eventually attain its net zero emission target by 2050.

With a view to speeding up efforts for carbon neutrality starting 2022, the government will focus on helping its country make a shift to a coal-free, more digitalized economy, the ministries said.

The implementation plans set for 2022 also include a 1.93 trillion won ($1.62 billion) budget to finance research and development on the subject of zero emissions as well as a scheme to introduce 58 eco-friendly state vessels to eventually bring in a total of 528 such ships by 2030.

"Carbon neutrality is not an option but a necessity to safeguard the future and survival," Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114