 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

Reigning KBO MVP Ariel Miranda back with Doosan Bears

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 17:39       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 17:39

Ariel Miranda of the Doosan Bears pitches against the LG Twins in the top of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)
Ariel Miranda of the Doosan Bears pitches against the LG Twins in the top of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)
Ariel Miranda, the Cuban-born pitcher who won South Korean baseball's MVP award while setting a new strikeout record this year, will be back for another season.

The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday they have re-signed Miranda to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.9 million. The left-hander will make $1.6 million in salary and $300,000 in signing bonus.

In his first KBO season, Miranda led the league with a 2.33 ERA and 225 strikeouts, two more than the previous single-season record set by the late Lotte Giants legend Choi Dong-won in 1984. Miranda fell one category shy of winning the pitching Triple Crown, as he finished tied for fourth in wins with 14.

Miranda was voted the regular season MVP last month and also grabbed a Golden Glove earlier this month. He was also voted the winner of the Choi Dong-won Award, the annual prize given to the best pitcher in South Korean baseball.

Miranda also led all pitchers with 6.67 in wins above replacement and tied for the league lead with 21 quality starts -- an outing in which a starter goes at least six innings and holds opponents to three or fewer earned runs.

Miranda accomplished all of that while making $800,000. His new contract is the second-largest signed by a returning foreign player so far this winter, behind only the $2 million pact for NC Dinos' starter Drew Rucinski. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114