National

Ruling party seeks to establish secondary presidential office in Sejong

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 12:04       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 12:04

Rep. Yun Ho-jung (C), floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Rep. Yun Ho-jung (C), floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday said it is seeking to establish a secondary presidential office in the central administrative city of Sejong following a pledge from its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The DP said its plan to set up a secondary presidential office in Sejong, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, will be introduced as a party policy at its general meeting Wednesday.

Lee promised in a Facebook post in September that he will establish a secondary presidential office in Sejong for balanced national development.

South Korea has been pushing to make Sejong the nation's administrative capital.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill to build a parliamentary branch in Sejong with an aim to decentralize the densely populated greater Seoul area and boost efficiency in the Assembly's collaboration with government ministries and agencies already located in the central administrative city. (Yonhap)

 

LATEST NEWS
