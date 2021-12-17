Lee says son denies prostitution allegations

Ruling Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Friday his elder son has denied allegations he visited a massage parlor for sex.The allegations were raised against Lee's 29-year-old son after he was found to have left a comment on an online poker forum that advised people against visiting a spa in Seongnam, south of Seoul, because it did not keep its massaging hours."I also checked, but he says there was no sex trafficking," Lee told reporters after a party meeting at the DP headquarters. "He swears it's not true, so as a parent, I have to trust him."Lee apologized for his son's gambling on Thursday. (Yonhap)