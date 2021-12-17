 Back To Top
National

Lee says son denies prostitution allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 12:11       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 12:11

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting at the party headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting at the party headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Ruling Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Friday his elder son has denied allegations he visited a massage parlor for sex.

The allegations were raised against Lee's 29-year-old son after he was found to have left a comment on an online poker forum that advised people against visiting a spa in Seongnam, south of Seoul, because it did not keep its massaging hours.

"I also checked, but he says there was no sex trafficking," Lee told reporters after a party meeting at the DP headquarters. "He swears it's not true, so as a parent, I have to trust him."

Lee apologized for his son's gambling on Thursday. (Yonhap)

 

