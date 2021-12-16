[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Daegwallyeong Snow Festival



The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run from Jan. 21-30 at the area of Songcheon Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.

The annual festival began in 1993 and has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea.

The event features beautiful snowy hills and enjoyable activities for both children and adults.

Admission fees are yet to be announced, but various in-person programs are ready to excite winter-loving visitors.

More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net.





Busan Fireworks Festival



The Busan Fireworks Festival is scheduled to run from Dec. 24-31 in areas around Gwangalli Beach in Busan.

The annual festival, which usually takes place in the fall, features high-tech laser light shows and a myriad of colorful fireworks.

While most people flock to the beach for a closer view of the fireworks, some people choose to enjoy the festival from nearby mountain Hwangyeongsan, the island Dongbaekseom and Igidae Coastal Park for a scenic view of the beach.

Updated information is available at www.bfo.or.kr.





Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival



The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Sponsored and managed by the Alps Village Committee, the festival offers various programs, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip track, horseback riding, bare-hand fishing and more.

Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experience can also enjoy watching the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave.

The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The admission fee is 7,000 won and participation fees vary for individual activities.

More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com.





Incheon Romance Market Festival



The Incheon Romance Market Festival is running through Dec. 26 at the north square of Dongincheon Station and the nearby market district.

The fourth edition of the event provides various programs, including a free black-and-white photo studio and classic movies -- “Dr. No” (1962), “The Magnificent Seven” (1960) and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” (1957) -- at Incheon Milim Cinema. Tickets are priced at 5,000 won.

Visitors can also enjoy local street food and purchase crafts at nearby markets.

More information can be found at www.romancemarket.co.kr.



