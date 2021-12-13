Discrimination or not? Museum denies foreigners access to programs citing language barrier

Osulloc Tea Museum on Jeju Island (Amorepacific)

A tea museum operated by South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific is found to have a rather controversial policy: It says no foreigners are allowed in its guided tours or tea classes because no interpretation services are provided.



Even if the foreigner is OK with not having an interpreter or has a native Korean speaker to help, the museum is apparently reluctant to accept the guest, warning, “The translation (by another guest) may be restricted if it disturbs other participants of the program.”



The museum in question – Osulloc Tea Museum – is one of Jeju Island’s most popular tourist spots.



Opened in September 2001 and located near the scenic Seokwang tea fields in Seogwipo, it is the first tea museum in Korea designed to introduce and promote the nation’s traditional tea culture. As of 2020, more than 15 million people have visited the venue, it says, with some 20-30 percent of those being foreign visitors.



The museum itself is free of charge and is open to everyone, regardless of nationality.



The policy prohibiting foreign guests applies only to special programs designed to provide visitors a deeper understanding of Korean tea culture and a chance to explore the art of tea blending, brewing and tasting.







A screenshot shows Naver’s ticketing page for guided tours of Osulloc Tea Museum on Jeju Island, as well as a tea class.