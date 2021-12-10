‘Two men not allowed’

A glamping site near Bukhansan in western Seoul appears busy as it regularly updates how many caravans are left for the day on a booking platform.
A few paragraphs down the description, there is a long list of types of guests who “cannot make a booking.” Among them are groups consisting of only men, or more than three adults, and a family with three or more children.
“Under no circumstances can two families book together,” the glamping site said on web portal Naver.
Kim Ji-hak, who heads non-profit organization Diversity Korea, said banning all-male guests altogether can be grounds for discrimination. Instead, camping sites could make a clear set of rules that all guests are required to adhere to.
“For example, not asking to join guests staying in other caravans or asking for other guests’ phone numbers,” Kim added.
Earlier this month, another camping site sparked debate online over its policy that bans those in their 40s and over from booking a caravan.
“Even if you are a couple, we are not suitable for lovers in their 40s and over who are not family,” a notice read.
“Our camping site has switched to caravans, which appeal to those in their 20s and 30s and are not suitable to those aged 40 and older.”
As critics slammed the business for discriminating against older people, others have said customers are welcome to go elsewhere.
This is not the first time in Korea that business establishments have caused controversy for banning entry from select groups of people.
In 2017, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea said “no-kids zone” restaurants, which refuse to serve customers with children, are discriminatory.
Citing the case of a restaurant that bans children aged 13 and below from entering, the state human rights watchdog said it is age-based discrimination without a reasonable reason.
While the restaurant argued that children are a liability for their business, causing safety accidents and inconvenience to other customers, the watchdog said the move was a “generalization” based on a select few cases.
“(The restaurant) could specify the type of behavior that could obstruct their business and let customers know in advance they could be asked to leave or limited from using their service instead, the watchdog said.
With the absence of anti-discrimination law in the country and no practical ways to know what the intentions behind such moves are, people cannot help but feel discriminated in such cases.
Last month, an online post divided opinion after a parent admitted to cutting their camping trip short and taking their children back home after making eye contact with a gay couple staying next door.
“I don’t hate or criticize gay couples,” the anonymous commentator said before adding. “If they want to make out, I hope they go camping in a remote area.”
Some criticized the post for singling out gay people, others criticized the couple for the public display of affection.
As debate continues over business freedom versus protection of equal rights, Kim said South Korea needs to decide where it is heading as a society.
“As a society, it’s high time we discussed if we want to move in a direction where we try to get rid of people who we find difficult to deal with or embrace the difficulties and find ways to live together,” he said.
“If kids are banned because they are loud and unruly, elderly people are banned for being stubborn and smelly, disabled people are banned for making things difficult, sexual minorities are banned for making people uncomfortable or migrants are banned for being scary, there will be no one left.”
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)