[Newsmaker] Left out: Vaccinated foreigners in S. Korea face ‘discrimination,’ restrictions

Passengers from the United States arrive at Incheon Airport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)







Daniel, a 33-year old Canadian working as a university professor in Seoul, had no other option but to spend 10 days alone at home in July after returning from a three-month trip to Canada.



“I went to Canada in April to attend my grandmother’s funeral and spent much time with relatives and friends, while receiving both shots of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine there. The thing is, when I was getting ready to return to Korea, I was told by the Korean Embassy in Toronto that I wasn’t eligible for the quarantine exemption upon my arrival in Korea, which was scheduled for mid-July,” said the professor who wished to be identified only by a pseudonym.



Without qualifying for the exemption, Daniel’s vaccination record is also not recognized by Korean health authorities, barring him from entering certain venues.







Screenshots of emails between Daniel and the Korean Embassy in Toronto. Daniel, a Canadian working as a university professor in Seoul, who received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, is not eligible for a quarantine exemption in Korea. (Courtesy of Daniel)