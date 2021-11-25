Ambassadors speak out on S. Korea’s ‘discriminatory’ vaccine pass system

A person shows a digital vaccination certificate via the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s COOV app before entering a football stadium earlier this month. Many foreign residents who have been inoculated overseas say they feel left out of the government’s vaccine pass program, as they are unable to register their vaccine records on this app. (Yonhap)

EU Ambassador to South Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez and Italian Ambassador Federico Failla on Thursday criticized the Korean government’s “vaccine pass” system, saying it discriminates against foreigners working and residing here who have been vaccinated overseas.



Under the country’s “living with COVID-19” policy, in effect since Nov. 1, those who wish to enter high-risk public places such as gyms, karaoke establishments, public bathhouses and buffets must present proof of vaccination or negative test results.



Koreans who have been inoculated overseas can prove it via the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s vaccination verification mobile app, COOV, but foreign nationals are not given the same access, the ambassadors said.



“It is unfortunate that this distinction between Korean and non-Korean residents is made. It is making the life of non-Korean residents, even though they are fully vaccinated, unnecessarily complicated. There are no medical or other reasons for this distinction, which we therefore consider of a discriminatory nature,” Castillo Fernandez told The Korea Herald.



The EU mission has officially raised the issue with the government and so have some other embassies, the ambassador added.





Maria Castillo Fernandez, EU ambassador to South Korea (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)