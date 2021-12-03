China supports declaration of Korean War’s end: Chung Wa Dae

South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon (left) met with top Chinese Communist Party diplomat Yang Jiechi in Tianjin, China on Thursday. (Yonhap)





Top Chinese Communist Party diplomat Yang Jiechi said the nation supports President Moon Jae-in’s push for the declaration of the end of the Korean War during talks with Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon in Tianjin, China, officials said on Friday.



Suh’s visit to China was made as a follow-up to Yang’s visit to Seoul in August 2020. They discussed bilateral relations, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other regional issues.



Chung Wa Dae said Suh explained the government’s efforts to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, including the declaration of the end of the war. In response, Yang said he supported the promotion of the declaration and he believes it will contribute to promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Yang said China consistently supports the Korean government’s efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and that the Chinese side will continue to make efforts for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to the presidential office’s statement.



While the two sides are making efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, they agreed that it is important to manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula stably, it added.



Listening to China’s recent communication with the US, Suh stressed the importance of the stable development of US-China relations to peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and the world.



According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Seo said in a meeting with Yang, “We actively support China’s hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics.” The phrase was omitted from the statement released by Chung Wa Dae.



(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



