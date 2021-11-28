Pension’s two faces: generous to parents, burdensome for children

Lee Hyeong-seok, 75, remembers when the national pension scheme was first introduced back in late 1980s as a state-backed insurance plan for post-retirement life.
He and his friends, then in their early 40s, were initially unconvinced. At that time, bank savings carried interest rates of well over 10 percent. What’s the point in chipping in a handsome amount of one’s monthly salary to the fledgling pension fund?
But persistent persuasion by a National Pension Service official led him to commit to making monthly pension contributions of around 150,000 won ($125), although he never quite understood how much help it would be decades later.
Now, Lee is glad he listened to the pertinacious NPS official.
Ever since he turned 60, he has been receiving around 500,000 won of pension each month.
“After all, it was a good bargain for me,” Lee said, doing the math to calculate how much the pension has given him in excess of what he paid. So far, he has received about 90 million won in total benefits from his total contributions of approximately 25 million won.
The same state pension scheme, however, won’t be that generous to his two daughters, who are in their 30s and 40s and have been paying their premiums for some time now.
The elder daughter, a 43-year-old office worker, sees 400,000 won deduced from her monthly salary of some 4.5 million won. According to bills that she receives from the NPS, it is estimated that she will receive some 1.2 million won per month if she continues to make payments until she turns 60. She will start collecting the money only after she turns 65.
The younger daughter’s cost-benefit analysis of pension would be even worse, as any changes in the pension’s pay structure are likely to disadvantage younger subscribers.
“The amount my daughters are expected to receive was smaller than I thought it would be,” Lee said.
Lee’s family offers a snapshot of Korea’s pension problem: the father from the baby boomer generation benefiting from the “pay less and receive more” era of the state pension, while his children are forced to accept a “pay more and receive less” reform to maintain the system amid a demographical shift and sluggish economic growth.
According to data released by Statistics Korea in January, the working-age population aged 15 to 64 will shrink from 37.36 million in 2020 to 17.84 million in 2067. During the same period, the population of people aged 65 and over will increase from 8.13 million to 18.27 million.
Contributions from five adults to the NPS now support one elderly pensioner, but in 45 years, it will be down to one per one.
There have been constant calls for a reform of the pension scheme in order to help ease the financial burdens that that next generation have to shoulder.
“Pension is the most important system to provide a stable life of all Koreans in old age. If such an important system is mismanaged, there is a possibility it will end up as the preserve of one generation,” said Yun Suk-myung, the president of Korea Pension Association.
When the pension scheme was first adopted in 1988, the premium rate was set at 3 percent of one’s income. “The rate was set at a way too low level in order to help people adopt the scheme easily,” he said.
The government initially aimed to raise the rate by 3 percentage points every five years but finding it difficult to build a national consensus, it has left it at 9 percent since 1998. Instead, there has been a phased increase in state pension age and pensioners. The income replacement ratio for pensioners which stood at 70 percent in 1988 was down to 50 percent in 2008.
Some radical and immediate changes are needed to put the brakes on an early depletion of the national pension fund, Yun said.
“In this situation, if reform is delayed, these generations (baby boomers) will receive much more than they paid and the burden will inevitably be passed on to younger generations,” Yoon said, adding that people residing in other Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development member countries pay some 20 percent of their income toward their pensions.
Yet, despite its urgency and broad impact on general public, there are not many politicians bringing up the issue amid an election season.
With less than four months to go until the next presidential election, both Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominees of the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party, have not unveiled their campaign pledges on how to overhaul the national pension scheme.
Ahn Cheol-soo, a candidate from the minor People’s Party who trails the two by a large margin, is the only candidate that has vowed to carry out pension reform if elected.
“Although (the NPS) holds 900 trillion won for now, it will start to be in a deficit from 2039 with the explosive increase of the aging population in the coming years,” Ahn said during a press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
As a part of the reform plan, he promised to make a legislative push toward a more sustainable pension system and set up a committee dedicated to the discussion of the initiative.
