Kuwait’s Vision 2035 is opportunity for Korea-Kuwait cooperation: Kuwait’s top envoy

Kuwaiti Ambassador Bader M. al-Awadi delivers a presentation at the sixth day of the Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum 2021 hosted by The Korea Herald in Gangnam-gu. (Damda Studio)

Kuwait’s Vision 2035 aims to transform the country into financial and trade hub presents opportunities for Korean participation, Kuwait’s top envoy to Korea Bader M. al-Awadi said last week.



Speaking at the Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum 2021 hosted Wednesday by The Korea Herald, Al-Awadi highlighted the pillars of Vision 2035 and introduced underlying projects and opportunities for Korean companies at the forum.



A key part of Vision 2035 is the Silk City project, to be built on Kuwaiti islands and connected to the mainland by the 48-kilometer Sheikh Jaber causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges.



“The Silk City project would provide around 450,000 new job opportunities with capability of housing for 700,000 citizens,” Al-Awadi said.



The first part of the project, the causeway, was recently completed by South Korea’s Hyundai E&C.



“In August 2021, Kuwaiti ministries and institutions that collaborated with Korean companies in many projects held the first coordination meeting chaired by Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss upcoming important opportunities and projects that Korean companies can participate with regards to Vision 2035,” Al-Awadi stressed.



Kuwait is South Korea’s third-largest market for construction.





Kuwaiti Ambassador Bader M. al-Awadi encourages Korean companies to participate in Kuwait‘s Vision 2035 projects.