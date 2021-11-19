Monsta X ready to go all in with ‘No Limit’

Boy band Monsta X poses during an online press conference Friday. (Starship Entertainment)
K-pop sensation Monsta X welcomed the start of the winter season with their 10th EP, “No Limit,” on Friday, returning in nearly five months after their previous work.
In an online press conference Friday, the six-member group described the latest album as “perfect,” and one that “delineates Monsta X’s identity as a group that shines in an era where there’s an infinite supply of competitors and how they unlimitedly keep pushing the envelope in any situation.”
The group added that the bandmates who had previously participated in the song-making process as “self-producers” have matured over the months.
In their seventh year, the group said they tried to take a leap of faith by solidifying their musical personalities and traits as a group that makes energetic music.
Sharing the song, producer Joohoney once again listed himself as both the lyricist and composer for the title track “Rush Hour.” The rapper said he likened the title to rush hour to express the tough climate one has to navigate in today’s world and, at the same time, to represent the group’s confidence and spirit, adding that they will be the ones who come out victorious at the end.
“I think I tried to go back to our debut song ‘Trespass’ and bring that energy into ‘Rush Hour.’ It’s a mixture of a matured and a rookie Monsta X,” he said, reminiscing about how he first came up with the idea.
Joohoney went on to say that he still has a long way to go as a musician but felt that he had been recognized for the songs he has released until now. The producer also thanked his fans for giving him thorough feedback.
Adding to the excitement, Hyungwon and I.M also listed themselves as producers of a self-made idol group in the music scene.
(Starship Entertainment)
The seven-song package also contains “Autobahn” and “Just love,” where I.M was able to embark on a journey to find wider musical tunes and songs with his music mates.
“I’ve personally never been on Germany’s Autobahn, but I wanted to liken my love toward Monbebe as to having no speed limit just like the roads of Autobahn,” the rapper said, referring to Germany’s highway network, adding it’s a fun song. He also expressed hopes to perform this in front of fans as soon as possible.
Speaking about “Just love,” I.M said it’s a song filled with love. “Just like the words I wrote for the song, I just wanted to say to love with all one’s heart and soul at this very moment without having any regrets,” he added.
Hyungwon also brought his studio sound to the masses by putting out “Mercy.” The vocalist said it is a follow-up of “Nobody Else,” a track in the third LP “Fatal Love.” He went on to say that he tried to blend in the emotions of someone less powerful in a relationship.
“I’m the type of person that reaches out to sad songs when I’m sad. The song would be worth a listen for those who are in my shoes or are like me,” he added.
The latest release is also peppered with “Ride With U,” “Got Me in Chains” and “I Got Love.”
This time, the group returned without Shownu, who is now in the military. When asked about the leader’s absence, the bandmates said his vacancy was felt deeply on and off stage.
”Shownu used to say hello for greetings, but I’m finding myself doing it. I think I’m wearing the wrong outfit, and I’m expecting the owner of this outfit to come back. From being on stage, singing our songs and recording for it, there’s something blank. As much as we can’t be together, we’ll work harder so that people won’t be able to feel his absence,“ Minhyuk said.
Kihyun chimed in, saying that the group is trying to make up for it by dancing a little more aggressively and singing louder on stage.
All able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s armed forces for about 18 months.
On closing the event, Joohoney said he hopes to hear that the band is creating its own genre in the music scene instead of focusing on their performance on the music charts.
The seven-track collection was released at 2 p.m. on Friday.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)