Monsta X ready to go all in with ‘No Limit’

Boy band Monsta X poses during an online press conference Friday. (Starship Entertainment)



K-pop sensation Monsta X welcomed the start of the winter season with their 10th EP, “No Limit,” on Friday, returning in nearly five months after their previous work.



In an online press conference Friday, the six-member group described the latest album as “perfect,” and one that “delineates Monsta X’s identity as a group that shines in an era where there’s an infinite supply of competitors and how they unlimitedly keep pushing the envelope in any situation.”



The group added that the bandmates who had previously participated in the song-making process as “self-producers” have matured over the months.



In their seventh year, the group said they tried to take a leap of faith by solidifying their musical personalities and traits as a group that makes energetic music.



Sharing the song, producer Joohoney once again listed himself as both the lyricist and composer for the title track “Rush Hour.” The rapper said he likened the title to rush hour to express the tough climate one has to navigate in today’s world and, at the same time, to represent the group’s confidence and spirit, adding that they will be the ones who come out victorious at the end.



“I think I tried to go back to our debut song ‘Trespass’ and bring that energy into ‘Rush Hour.’ It’s a mixture of a matured and a rookie Monsta X,” he said, reminiscing about how he first came up with the idea.



Joohoney went on to say that he still has a long way to go as a musician but felt that he had been recognized for the songs he has released until now. The producer also thanked his fans for giving him thorough feedback.



Adding to the excitement, Hyungwon and I.M also listed themselves as producers of a self-made idol group in the music scene.





(Starship Entertainment)