Amorepacific named Mecenat Award top winner

Korea’s top cosmetics maker Amorepacific has won the top prize at this year’s Mecenat Awards, in recognition of its contribution to the arts.
The Korea Mecenat Association held an awards ceremony Wednesday at the Westin Josun in central Seoul to honor local businesses and individuals who have supported the art scene.
This year’s Mecenat Award was given to Amorepacific, in recognition of the Sulwha Cultural Exhibition managed by its luxury skincare brand Sulwhasoo for the past 14 years. Sulwhasoo has been supporting and promoting traditional Korean art and craftsmen through its exhibition series.
The cultural contribution award was given to the KT&G Scholarship Foundation, which has been supporting young students talented in music, dance, art and traditional arts for the past six years.
Hanwha General Insurance received the creativity award for running a safety education program based on dancing for children and youth for seven years.
The arts and business award was given to Samsung SDI and Heart to Heart International for supporting an orchestra composed of children with developmental disorders.
Dr. Lee Wang-jun, chairman of the Myongji Medical Foundation, won the Individual Mecenat Award. He has arranged some 1,630 lobby music recitals at Myongji Hospital, offering music to patients, their families and medical staff.
The Mecenat Awards was launched in 1999 by the Korea Mecenat Association to encourage local businesses to support arts and cultural development. The Korea Mecenat Association is a nonprofit organization that aims to link businesses with culture and the arts.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)