BTS’ time capsule displayed in National Museum of Korean Contemporary History

A time capsule that global K-pop phenomenon BTS presented to President Moon Jae-in on Sept. 19 during an event marking Youth Day held at Cheong Wa Dae is now on display at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History.
The box is displayed in the permanent exhibition hall located on the fifth floor of the museum.
The box measures 40 centimeters in length, 30 centimeters in width and 26 centimeters in depth, according to the museum. The box is purple -- a color associated with the band and its massive fan base.
The time capsule holds objects related to young people as well as BTS’ music and fans.
Above the box, a screen presents a video of the BTS bandmates’ speech delivered during the event marking Youth Day in September.
The box is to be opened at the 20th Youth Day event in 2039.
