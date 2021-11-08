 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Automotive chip shortage to continue until 2023: think tank

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 8, 2021 - 14:39       Updated : Nov 8, 2021 - 14:39
(123rf)
(123rf)

The automotive semiconductor shortage is expected to continue until 2023, and the government and related industries should be prepared to handle rising demand, an automotive think tank said Monday.

According to the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, or Katech, the global shortage of automotive semiconductors that started around the end of 2020 will continue to affect the global car industry for the first half of 2022. Even after 2023, some companies may still feel its effects.

This year, the chip shortage is expected to take about 10.1 million vehicles out of production, the think tank said, citing statistics from Auto Forecast Solutions.

South Korea’s government and its automotive companies have put up a good defense, Katech said, encouraging more active cooperation from different sectors.

Up to September, major global automakers such as Volkswagen, Stellantis, GM Motors and Honda witnessed their respective accumulated production volume fall by around 30 percent from the same period in 2019, according to Katech.

But Hyundai Motor and Kia, Korea’s two leading automotive firms, both under Hyundai Motor Group, produced only 14 percent fewer vehicles during the first three quarters of this year compared with 2019.

With production volume increasing by 7.1 percent this year from a year earlier, Hyundai Motor and Kia combined would rank No. 3 in terms of production volume, after Toyota and Volkswagen, Katech added.

Demand for automotive semiconductors is expected to grow. Citing data from IHS Markit, Katech said demand will increase from 132.5 billion chips in 2021 to 209.3 billion in 2027, showing an annual average growth rate of 8 percent.

By sales, that amounts to $49.7 billion in 2021 and $89.2 billion in 2027, for an annual average growth of 10.2 percent, it added.

Against that backdrop, vehicle manufacturers and auto parts companies should set a long-term plan to prepare the domestic auto industry for a prolonged shortage, Katech said.

Chip companies should also focus on long-term market potential rather than short-term profit, and should pursue cooperation with automakers on technology development and investment, the think tank said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114