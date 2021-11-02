BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in US

This image provided by the Recording Industry Association of America shows triple platinum certification for "Dynamite," the first English-language single by South Korean boy band BTS. (Yonhap)

"Dynamite," a megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has received triple platinum certification in the United States.



The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Monday (US time), recognizing the song for achieving more than 3 million certified units in sales and streams.



The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units) and diamond (10 million units).



The certified units are counted based on physical and digital album sales, digital downloads and audio and video streams.



"Dynamite" is the septet's first single or album to earn triple platinum.



Also Tuesday, "BE," the group's EP album released in November last year, was certified platinum while the album's main track "Life Goes On" earned gold certification, according to the website.



With the feat, BTS has the most certifications for a Korean artist, with a total of four platinums for the albums "BE," "Map of the Soul:7" and "Love Yourself:Answer" and eight for the singles "Dynamite," "Butter," "Idol," "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey and "MIC Drop."



"Dynamite," the group's first English-language single, made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020. The song also earned the band's first Grammy nomination. (Yonhap)