Entertainment

BLACKPINK's 'Boombaya' tops 1.3b YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2021 - 13:39       Updated : Nov 1, 2021 - 13:39
This image provided by YG Entertainment is a poster featuring BLACKPINK, whose music video for the hit song
This image provided by YG Entertainment is a poster featuring BLACKPINK, whose music video for the hit song "Boombaya" surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube on Monday. (YG Entertainment)
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Boombaya" has surpassed 1.3 billion YouTube views.

The video, released in August 2016, hit the milestone at 9:34 a.m. Monday, 146 days after passing the 1.2 billion mark, according to the group's management agency, YG Entertainment.

"Even though four years have passed since the release of the music video, (the number of its YouTube views) has been on the steady rise," the agency said. "BLACKPINK now has its third music video with more than 1.3 billion views after 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' and 'Kill This Love.'"

"Boombaya" is one of the main tracks from the group's first single album "Square One." The song features an addictive refrain and an exciting drum beat.

Earlier in the day, an "exclusive performance video" of BLACKPINK member Lisa's individual song "Money" topped 200 million YouTube views.

It took 38 days for her to achieve the feat since the video was uploaded on Sept. 24, the fastest pace for any K-pop choreography video.

The previous record was 45 days and four hours, set by her group with the choreography video of its hit song "How You Like That."

After debuting at 81st on the British Official Albums Chart Top 100 upon its release, "Money" climbed to No. 46 on the latest chart dated Oct. 29 (British time). (Yonhap)
