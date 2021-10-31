 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 31, 2021 - 16:40       Updated : Oct 31, 2021 - 16:40
Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
The government will deal sternly with violators of COVID-19 rules during the Halloween weekend and foreigners will be no exception, the interior minister said Sunday.

Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol issued the warning during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, saying Halloween celebrations pose a high risk of additional infections.

Halloween falls on Sunday this year.

"The government and local governments have been carrying out joint patrols in areas frequented by foreign nationals and visited by multiple people," Jeon said, referring to a weeklong patrol period that ends Tuesday.

He said the authorities have also been conducting a campaign to discourage people from gathering.

"With regard to foreign nationals who are caught violating antivirus rules, we plan to take strict measures in accordance with relevant laws," he added.

South Korea is set to begin a phased return to normal life on Monday, starting with the lifting of curfews on restaurant hours and allowing private gatherings of up to 10 people in the capital area and up to 12 in the rest of the country.

Jeon said cluster infections continue to be reported across the country and that concerns persist over an increase of cases amid the return to normal.

He called for continued adherence to social distancing protocols, such as mask wearing and regular ventilation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114