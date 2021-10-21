 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Yoon expresses regret over controversial remarks on ex-President Chun

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 11:44       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 11:44

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), expressed regret Thursday after coming under intense criticism for his remarks seeming to praise former authoritarian President Chun Doo-hwan.Yoon said Tuesday that many people think Chun did well in politics, except for his bloody suppression of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju and his seizing power through a coup.The comments sparked a backlash especially because he said even some people in the Honam region, which includes Gwangju, agreed.
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), expressed regret Thursday after coming under intense criticism for his remarks seeming to praise former authoritarian President Chun Doo-hwan.Yoon said Tuesday that many people think Chun did well in politics, except for his bloody suppression of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju and his seizing power through a coup.The comments sparked a backlash especially because he said even some people in the Honam region, which includes Gwangju, agreed."I certainly did not defend or praise (Chun's) government," Yoon said at an event at the PPP headquarters in Seoul. "But I humbly accept the comments and criticism from many people that my explanation and comparison were inappropriate and express regret."Yoon reiterated that he used the comparison to underscore his resolve to take the advice of experts in various fields and delegate authority to them if he becomes president."I will continue to uphold the people's will from a humble position and achieve a change of government in line with the people's wishes," he added.This photo shows Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), at a presidential primary debate in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), expressed regret Thursday after coming under intense criticism for his remarks seeming to praise former authoritarian President Chun Doo-hwan.

Yoon said Tuesday that many people think Chun did well in politics, except for his bloody suppression of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju and his seizing power through a coup.

The comments sparked a backlash especially because he said even some people in the Honam region, which includes Gwangju, agreed.

"I certainly did not defend or praise (Chun's) government," Yoon said at an event at the PPP headquarters in Seoul. "But I humbly accept the comments and criticism from many people that my explanation and comparison were inappropriate and express regret."

Yoon reiterated that he used the comparison to underscore his resolve to take the advice of experts in various fields and delegate authority to them if he becomes president.

"I will continue to uphold the people's will from a humble position and achieve a change of government in line with the people's wishes," he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114