Yoon expresses regret over controversial remarks on ex-President Chun

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), expressed regret Thursday after coming under intense criticism for his remarks seeming to praise former authoritarian President Chun Doo-hwan.Yoon said Tuesday that many people think Chun did well in politics, except for his bloody suppression of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju and his seizing power through a coup.The comments sparked a backlash especially because he said even some people in the Honam region, which includes Gwangju, agreed."I certainly did not defend or praise (Chun's) government," Yoon said at an event at the PPP headquarters in Seoul. "But I humbly accept the comments and criticism from many people that my explanation and comparison were inappropriate and express regret."Yoon reiterated that he used the comparison to underscore his resolve to take the advice of experts in various fields and delegate authority to them if he becomes president."I will continue to uphold the people's will from a humble position and achieve a change of government in line with the people's wishes," he added.This photo shows Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), at a presidential primary debate in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)