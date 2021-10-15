 Back To Top
National

1,000 food delivery workers to join one-day general strike next week

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2021 - 14:08       Updated : Oct 15, 2021 - 14:08
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
About 1,000 food delivery workers will walk off the job next week as part of a general strike called by one of the country's two umbrella labor organizations, union officials said Friday.

Delivery workers of South Korea's leading food delivery services, Baedal Minjok, Coupang Eats and Yogiyo, designated Wednesday next week as "No-delivery Day" and will take part in the general walkout called by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), official said.

They plan to call for the establishment of a cooperative for delivery workers and a raise in delivery fees. They also plan to call for the guarantee of their labor rights.

Platform workers that offer delivery, ride-hailing and other daily services here are currently unprotected by labor laws as they are classified as individual business owners or special workers. (Yonhap)
