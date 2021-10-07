 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea sells $1.3b of FX bonds at 2nd-lowest rates

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 09:27       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 09:27

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea said Thursday it has sold about $1.3 billion worth of foreign exchange stabilization bonds at the second-lowest ever rates amid solid demand.

The government sold US dollar-denominated bonds worth $500 million with a maturity of 10 years and five-year euro-denominated debts worth $700 million, according to the finance ministry.

The dollar bonds carry a yield of 1.769 percent, or 25 basis points more than the rate of US 10-year Treasuries, while the euro bonds carry a yield of minus 0.053 percent, it added.

The bonds were issued at the second-lowest rates, underscoring foreign investors' strong demand. The debts were also sold with the lowest-ever spread over benchmark bond yields.

The finance ministry said the debt sale was successful despite increased volatility in the global financial markets amid growing inflation risks and major countries' move to adjust monetary policy stance.

Currency stabilization bonds are designed to raise money needed for the government to keep foreign exchange rates stable.

Their yields often serve as a benchmark for Korean bonds being traded in international financial markets.

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $463.97 billion in September, up $40 million from the previous month, according to central bank data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114