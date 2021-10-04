‘Squid Game’ cast to appear on Jimmy Fallon show

From left: Actors Heo Sung-tae, Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Wi Ha-joon pose for a photo after an online press conference on Sept. 15. (Netflix)
Actors of “Squid Game” are scheduled to appear on popular US late-night show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” in a special interview with the show‘s host.
According to Netflix, the four actors -- Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Wi Ha-joon -- will join the late-night show online for an episode that will be recorded Tuesday. The show is set to air the following day in the US.
The nine-part thriller has topped global Netflix charts since its release, and became the first South Korean show to reach the top spot in the streaming platform’s show rankings in the US.
K-pop sensation BTS and Blackpink as well as Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho have also been guests on the show.
“Squid Game” has ranked as the most popular show on the streaming platform in some 80 countries for 11 days, according to US-based streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)