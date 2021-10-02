Capital relocation plan gains steam with National Assembly opening a branch in Sejong

After the National Assembly passed a bill last week to open a regional branch of the legislature in Sejong, eyes are centered on how the plan will unfold and whether the long-debated capital relocation plan will finally get a boost.
Lawmakers on Tuesday passed a proposed revision to the National Assembly Act to approve the parliament of opening up a regional branch in Sejong, the special self-governing city serving as a second administrative capital for South Korea.
The passage comes nearly five years after the first related bill was proposed and is another notable step made after former President Roh Moo-hyun vowed to relocate the capital from Seoul to Sejong 20 years ago.
It is expected that the new parliamentary branch will open doors in 2027 if all steps are taken without any delays. It is expected that the plan will require a total of 1.43 trillion won to facilitate.
The plan set at the moment includes moving 11 parliamentary committees from Yeoudio, western Seoul, to Sejong. The city expects the National Assembly Secretariat and the National Assembly Library to relocate along as well.
As decentralization has been a key issue in South Korea, relocating at least a portion of the National Assembly is expected to aid ruling Democratic Party of its push for capital relocation.
Relocation itself has also earned support of opposition parties, as centralization of capital, infrastructure and resources in Seoul has led to unequal development in other areas.
In South Korea, around half of the country’s population of 51.8 million people live in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area. Population increases and skyrocketing housing prices have led the ruling bloc to revive the old plan of making Sejong the official administrative capital of Korea.
Central ministries and agencies moved from Seoul to Sejong in phases, but the scheme has been left half-done as the Constitutional Court earlier ruled that Seoul being the capital of the country is in the “customary constitution.”
Ministry officials complain that they have to spend half the day traveling back and forth to Seoul where all important meetings take place.
Officials already voiced that they will continue to look for ways to move more functions down to Sejong as a means of decentralization. Lawmakers are already discussing to move the entire National Assembly to Sejong.
“We have to contemplate on moving the entire National Assembly instead of merely establishing a regional branch in Sejong,” said Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party, in a meeting Thursday.
“Parties, members of the society and the people have to form a consensus and engage in fundamental level of discussions. I wish a resolution is found not too late.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)