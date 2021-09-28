BIFF ticket sales open

A poster for the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

The 26th Busan International Film Festival announced that it was selling tickets online for its opening and closing films, as well as its opening and closing ceremonies, from Tuesday at 2 p.m. through Oct. 15.



This year’s opener is South Korean buddy drama “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness,” directed by Im Sang-soo. The closing film is “Anita,” directed by Leung Longman, a biopic about Hong Kong star Anita Mui.



Tickets for the festival’s other films can be booked from Thursday at 2 p.m. through Oct. 15. A total of 223 films were invited this year.



The festival organizer emphasized that it would sell all its tickets online on BIFF’s official website and mobile app due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 this year. Only leftover or canceled tickets can be purchased offline. Each person can book up to two tickets.



A scene from this year’s BIFF opener, “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness,” directed by Im Sang-soo (BIFF)