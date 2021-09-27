 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

UNIST develops world‘s 1st all-in-one VR gloves with heat, vibration, motion controls

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 27, 2021 - 14:24       Updated : Sept 27, 2021 - 14:36
UNIST’s VR glove that is capable of heat, vibration and motion controls together by utilizing liquid metal printing technology. (UNIST)
UNIST’s VR glove that is capable of heat, vibration and motion controls together by utilizing liquid metal printing technology. (UNIST)
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology said Monday it has developed the world’s first virtual reality gloves with heat, vibration and motion controls all integrated together.

According to UNIST, the VR gloves track angles of two joints on each of the fingers in real-time and reflect the changes on the display. Also, the gloves can feel subtle vibrations and temperatures.

“If a user grabs an item inside hot water, a sudden change of temperature will be delivered realistically through the gloves,” a UNIST official said.

To enable three functions at the same time without any interference, Professor Bae Joon-bum utilized the “liquid metal printing” technology. The sensors, heaters and electric wires were drawn with precision and thinness with the technology.

The study made the cover of the Sept. 24 edition of leading science journal Advance Functional Materials.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114