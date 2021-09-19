Lawmaker’s son booked for refusing field sobriety test after car crash

Rep. Chang Je-won of People Power Party (Yonhap)
The son of lawmaker Rep. Chang Je-won was booked by police for refusing a field sobriety test after a car accident occurred in southern Seoul on Saturday.
Chang Yong-jun, 21, was involved in a car crash at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the son of the three-term conservative lawmaker headbutt a police officer who requested Chang take a field test to see if he was driving under the influence. The car crash reportedly caused no injuries.
Chang, who is a rapper that performs under the stage name No:el, had his driver‘s license revoked due to previous DUI case in 2019. Chang was sentenced to a 2-year suspended jail term in 2020 for crashing into a motorcycle while drunk.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)