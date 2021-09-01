Ex-Samsung CEO appointed as chairman of board at SNU Holdings

Kwon Oh-hyun (Herald DB)
Kwon Oh-hyun, who led Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor business until 2017, will chair the board of directors at SNU Holdings, a holding company of his alma mater Seoul National University, the university said on Wednesday.
Nicknamed Mr. Chip, he previously served a chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics in charge of its flagship chip and display business from 2012-2017, before stepping aside from management. He was then promoted to the chairman, more of an honorary post at Samsung, from which he stepped down in January last year. He still holds the title of Samsung electronics standing advisor.
SNU Holdings is a company founded by Seoul National University in February which manages its assets, for-profit businesses and investment.
Though SNU was incorporated in 2011, the institution remains not financially independent – a challenge it seeks to tackle with the creation of SNU Holdings.
Kwon is also an alumni of SNU, where he studied electrical and computer engineering before his time at KAIST and Stanford University.
He has been credited for leading Samsung Electronics’ success in the semiconductor industry.
Other directors on the board include senior advisor Oh Jong-nam from law firm Kim & Chang, CEO Song Eun-kang of venture capital firm Capstone Partners, Park Tae-hyun, a director at private equity company MBK Partners as well as Seo Dong-gyu who previously served as a division representative at accounting firm Samil PwC.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)