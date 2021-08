Netmarble launches Metaverse Entertainment to explore virtual idols

Netmarble on Tuesday announced the launch of Metaverse Entertainment to explore business opportunities with virtual idols.According to South Korean game company, the new entity is wholly owned by Netmarble F&C, Netmarble’s development arm.F&C co-head Seo Woo-won will double as the inaugural CEO of the entertainment unit.Metaverse Entertainment will develop a virtual reality platform and offer game-related metaverse content, such as managing virtual idols, on it.Netmarble F&C is an experienced mobile game developer, its successful works including The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and Blade & Soul Revolution.Recently, Netmarble has been making strides into the booming entertainment business. Earlier this month, the company teamed up with Studio Dragon, a major production studio under the country’s entertainment giant CJ ENM, to co-develop TV series, films and games.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com