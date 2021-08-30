 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Online orders flood in for Jincheon store after county accepts Afghan evacuees

Order volume has jumped twentyfold in show of support, store says

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 30, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Aug 30, 2021 - 15:03
(JC Mall)
(JC Mall)
A Jincheon-based online store has temporarily suspended taking new orders after a drastic surge in orders following the county’s decision to accept Afghan evacuees.

In a statement released on the website Sunday, JC Mall said its order volume had jumped “more than twentyfold” since Friday, compared with other weekends.

Its increased popularity comes after hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan were admitted to the Leadership Campus of the National Human Resources Development Institute in the county in North Chungcheong Province, where they will stay for about two months.

In a meeting with Jincheon County Mayor Song Gi-seop last week, a group of residents representing the local community agreed to the government’s decision to house the evacuees there.

The nonprofit store, which is run by the county, sells locally sourced products, with all the proceeds going toward sellers, many of whom are farmers.

On the website’s forum, scores of comments have been posted in a show of support for the county’s decision.

“Thanks to the residents of Jincheon County for showing humanity and public servants for your work,” one post read.

South Korea’s attitude toward refugees, however, remains lukewarm.

In a survey conducted by Hankook Research last year at the request of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 53 percent of respondents said they were against the country taking in refugees, while 33 percent were in favor.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114