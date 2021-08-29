 Back To Top
Life&Style

Incheon's annual rock festival to be held virtually in Oct.

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2021 - 09:53       Updated : Aug 29, 2021 - 09:53

This image, provided by the organizers, shows a poster for the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, which will be held virtually on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021. (Yonhap)
The annual Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will be held virtually for the second consecutive year on Oct. 9 and 10, its organizers said Sunday.

The festival's 16th edition will feature '90s top artists such as Lee Seung-hwan and Yoon Sang, and other popular acts including 10cm, Daybreak and Leenalchi, according to the organizing committee.

The names of participating artists from other countries will be revealed at a later date.

As one of South Korea's biggest music events, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival was previously held in October, also virtually, after being postponed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said some 780,000 people watched the show online.

This year's edition will incorporate 360-degree virtual reality broadcasts and music critics' commentaries to help enhance viewers' experiences, the organizers said. (Yonhap)

