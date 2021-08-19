Doosan Infracore settles dispute over Chinese arm, poised for new shareholder

South Korean machinery manufacturer Doosan Infracore has cleared a major obstacle for its impending takeover by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, after settling a yearslong dispute surrounding its Chinese arm with its minority shareholders.
The construction equipment maker has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Doosan Infracore China Co. (DICC), a disclosure showed Thursday, putting an end to a drawn-out legal dispute with the group of minority shareholders in the Chinese unit.
Doosan Infracore will acquire it from the investor consortium -- comprising Mirae Asset Private Equity, IMM Private Equity and Hana Financial Investment Private Equity -- for 305 billion won ($259.3 million) in cash to exercise full control over the company. The transaction is scheduled to take place on Oct. 29.
Upon completion of the deal, the investor group will drop all charges against Doosan Infracore, according to the filing submitted to the Financial Supervisory Service.
Doosan Infracore, a lucrative business of debt-saddled Doosan Group, has been perceived as a potential poisoned chalice as it was put up for sale as it meant buyers would have to shoulder litigation costs of over 1 trillion won.
The litigation dates back to 2015, four years after the investor consortium bought a 20 percent stake in DICC for 380 billion won in 2011.
The minority shareholders claimed that Doosan Infracore had breached a shareholder agreement and demanded that Doosan Infracore fulfill the obligation to repurchase the 20 percent stake in DICC for 709.3 billion won plus 6-15 percent annual interest.
Under the shareholder agreement, Doosan Infracore set forth investment exit mechanisms for the investors, such as its initial public offering, by 2014. Doosan Infracore stopped short of having DICC go public, repurchasing the shares or finding a third-party investor to buy the stake.
The consortium argued that the Doosan Infracore had intentionally obstructed the sales process even after 2014, while Doosan Infracore claimed that the stalled sales process cannot be construed as an obstruction.
The district court was in favor of Doosan Infracore in 2017, but the appellate court in 2018 overturned the decision and recognized a majority shareholder’s obligation to buy the minority shareholders’ stake.
The Supreme Court sent the case back to the appellate court in January this year.
With the two parties reaching a settlement, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is expected to speed up its process to buy a 34.97 percent stake in Doosan Infracore for 850 billion won, or 11,260 won apiece, from Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.
The business conglomerate has teamed up with KDB Investments to sign the deal in February. Hyundai Heavy Industries will transfer its control over Doosan Infracore to Hyundai Genuine, a midtier holding company. The acquisition is expected to bring Hyundai Heavy’s market share in construction equipment market -- with both Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment under its umbrella -- to over half.
Doosan Infracore’s net income came to 395.7 billion won in 2020, up 0.4 percent from the previous year. Its stock price fell 6.3 percent to close at 14,950 won Thursday
